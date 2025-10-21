Mayfield completed 28 of 50 passes for 228 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Buccaneers' 24-9 loss to the Lions on Monday night. He also committed a fumble recovered by Tampa Bay.

Mayfield went into the game with both Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka available despite their respective hamstring injuries, but he ended up losing the former to a shoulder injury and concussion in the first half. Mayfield had already been struggling to get the ball to Evans -- the pass on which he suffered the pair of injuries was his fourth target without a catch -- and he saw only marginal improvement over the rest of the night even though the Lions were playing with an extremely short-handed secondary. Mayfield saw a two-game interception-less streak come to an end as well, and it remains to be seen if he'll have either Evans or Chris Godwin (fibula) at his disposal for a Week 8 road matchup versus the Saints on Sunday.