Mayfield completed 18 of 32 passes for 243 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bears. He also rushed once for no gain and ran in a two-point conversion.

Mayfield notched a season high in passing yards after finishing Tampa Bay's previous game without a completed pass, but he also threw multiple interceptions for the first time in six starts this season. He put forth a gutsy performance, getting back up from several big hits and scoring the game-tying two-point conversion with his legs to cap Tampa Bay's final drive, only for Chicago to kick a game-winning field goal on the ensuing possession. The struggling QB has taken a back seat to the Buccaneers' Bucky Irving-led running game in recent weeks, and Mayfield has an ugly 3:4 TD:INT heading into Tampa Bay's Week 10 bye. After the bye, Mayfield will have a chance to pick up the pace in Week 11 against Detroit's vulnerable secondary.