Mayfield sprained his left shoulder during Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Rams and will undergo an MRI on Monday, head coach Todd Bowles relayed after the game, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mayfield was deemed doubtful to return at halftime and ruled out shortly thereafter. He seemed to initially injure his non-throwing shoulder on a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tez Johnson in the second quarter, and the injury worsened when Mayfield tried to throw the ball as far as he could on the final play of the first half. Along with that touchdown pass, Mayfield had two interceptions in Sunday's loss. Teddy Bridgewater played the second half Sunday and would get the start Nov. 30 against the Cardinals if Mayfield isn't available.