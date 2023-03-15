Mayfield is signing a one-year contract with the Buccaneers for a maximum value of $8.5 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Initial reports don't specify the base value, guarantees or incentives, but whatever the case it's expected Mayfield will have a chance to compete for the starting job given Tampa's lack of cap space and premium draft picks. The other candidate, as of now, is 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask, who has nine career pass attempts to his name. Mayfield played somewhat better for the Rams late last season after tanking in Carolina during the first half of the year, but there's a large body of evidence suggesting he's no better than a bottom-end starter or high-end backup. The soon-to-be 28-year-old at least will have talented pass catchers in Tampa, unless the Bucs end up moving Chis Godwin or Mike Evans.