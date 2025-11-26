Mayfield (left shoulder) was a non-participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.

Mayfield injured his left non-throwing shoulder during this past Sunday's loss at the Rams and was ruled out from returning after halftime. After undergoing an MRI, he was revealed to have suffered a sprained AC joint, and, while it's considered a low-grade sprain, he does have a chance to suit up Week 13 against the Cardinals, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Ultimately, Mayfield's ability to play will be tied to pain management, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, so he may not need to practice this week in order to be available Sunday. Teddy Bridgewater is on hand in the event Mayfield isn't able to play.