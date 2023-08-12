Mayfield completed eight of nine pass attempts for 63 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason loss to the Steelers.

Mayfield got to start in his new club's first preseason game, but head coach Todd Bowles was clear that he hadn't won the starting job over Kyle Trask, as the two are scheduled to switch roles in Tampa Bay's next game against the Jets on Aug. 19. Both signal-callers got to run four offensive drives Friday, with Mayfield winning the first round by leading one of his into the end zone, while Trask threw the only interception of the night between the two. The younger Trask figures to provide more fantasy upside based on the unknown element, whereas we have already seen what kind of QB the former first-overall pick has settled into at the journeyman stage of his career. Whichever quarterback wins the gig will also benefit from inheriting one of the better receiver duos in recent years.