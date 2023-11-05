Mayfield completed 21 of 30 passes for 265 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed four times for four yards in the Buccaneers' 39-37 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Mayfield averaged an impressive 8.8 yards per attempt and remained free of interceptions for the fourth time this season while throwing a pair of touchdown passes for the second straight game. The 2018 first overall pick connected with tight end Cade Otton for both of his scoring tosses, which came from three and 14 yards out. Mayfield also narrowly missed a third touchdown on a perfectly thrown 53-yard pass early in the third quarter to Mike Evans on which the receiver was ultimately determined to be down at the one-yard line on instant replay. Mayfield appeared to have led the Bucs to victory with his second touchdown to Otton with 46 seconds remaining before C.J. Stroud capped off a record-setting day with his own late scoring march for the Texans. Mayfield and his teammates will aim to atone for the disappointing loss in a Week 10 home matchup against the Titans.