Mayfield completed 18 of 29 passes for 278 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Buccaneers' 20-6 win over the Titans on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 12 yards. He also committed a fumble recovered by Tampa Bay.

Mayfield averaged a robust 9.6 yards per attempt and worked around some sacks to deliver another solid fantasy effort. The 2018 first overall pick found Mike Evans and Rachaad White for his two scoring tosses, extending his multi-touchdown streak to three games in the process. Mayfield also exceeded the 270-yard mark for the third time on the campaign, and although he continues to operate with a relatively narrow target pool, he's been a very good fit for coordinator Dave Canales' offense thus far. Mayfield's next assignment will be a stiff test, however, as the Buccaneers travel west to tangle with the 49ers in a Week 11 showdown.