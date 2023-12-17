Mayfield completed 22 of 28 passes for 381 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 34-20 win over the Packers on Sunday. He also rushed twice for minus-2 yards and lost a fumble.

Mayfield's stellar line tells the story of how effective the veteran signal-caller, who's been a pleasant surprise as Tom Brady's successor this season, was throughout the afternoon against a talented Packers secondary. Mayfield averaged a whopping 13.6 yards per attempt despite taking five sacks, and he connected with seven different pass catches overall. However, he demonstrated outstanding chemistry with Chris Godwin in particular, with the veteran receiver accounting for 10 of Mayfield's completions, 155 of his receiving yards and 12 of his pass attempts. Mayfield hit Mike Evans (19 yards), Rachaad White (26 yards), Ko Kieft (two yars) and David Moore (52 yards) for his quartet of scoring tosses, and he's now thrown for multiple touchdowns in six of his last eight contests. Mayfield next sets his sights on the Jaguars' inconsistent pass defense in a Week 16 home matchup on Christmas Eve.