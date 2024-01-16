Mayfield completed 22 of 36 passes for 337 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and added two rushes for 16 yards in the Buccaneers' 32-9 wild-card win over the Eagles on Monday night.

Mayfield had been struggling with rib and ankle injuries coming in, but neither appeared to inhibit him at any point during his latest impressive showing. The resurgent veteran averaged 9.4 yards per attempt after generating a season-low 4.3 figure in Week 18 against the Panthers, and he impressively distributed the ball to nine different targets overall. Mayfield also remained turnover-free and posted his fifth multi-touchdown tally in the last six games by connecting with David Moore (44 yards), Trey Palmer (56 yards) and Chris Godwin (23 yards) for his three scores. Mayfield's final yardage figure was propped up by great run-after-catch work on the part of both Moore and Palmer, but the veteran signal-caller carries plenty of momentum heading into what could be a high-scoring affair against the Lions in a road divisional-round clash Sunday afternoon.