Offensive coordinator Dave Canales said Wednesday the Buccaneers won't rush to name Mayfield of Kyle Trask as the starting quarterback for the 2023 season, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Mayfield and Trask both managed to avoid added competition at the quarterback position during the 2023 NFL Draft, though Tampa Bay did sign John Wolford on Tuesday. Canales said the starting role will go to the quarterback who proves they can take "care of the ball" and "push the ball down the field," and while Mayfield certainly looks like the favorite to win out among the Buccaneers' current options, it's possible a competition could still linger late into the offseason. The 28-year-old Mayfield inked with Tampa Bay on a one-year, $8.5 million contract back in March and may be facing his last real chance at a career bounceback.