Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that Mayfield and every starter besides Mike Evans will play in Saturday's preseason game against Pittsburgh, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mayfield will be without not only Evans, who will rest Saturday, but also Chris Godwin (ankle), who remains on the active/PUP list without a clear timetable to return as he works his way back from surgery undergone to address a dislocated left ankle. Tampa Bay's impressive pass-catching depth will still leave Mayfield with Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan at his disposal Saturday, however, with TE Cade Otton (hamstring) also potentially ready to return to action.