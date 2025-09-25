Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Stays limited Thursday
Mayfield (right biceps) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
Mayfield maintained his activity level from one day prior and also was seen wearing a sleeve on his right throwing arm but not actually attempting passes Thursday, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Speaking on Mayfield's preparation, offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard told Stroud, "Yeah, he was limited. ... He's in all, of course, all the meetings, all the walkthroughs, and he does such a good job of preparing already, a lot like, what [backup QB] Teddy [Bridgewater] was doing. Everybody's on the same page." There doesn't seem to be much worry about Mayfield's availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles, but who he may be throwing to is up in the air with Mike Evans (hamstring) expected to miss time and Chris Godwin (foot) still not cleared to return to action.
