Mayfield completed 29 of 45 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the 49ers.

He also gained five rushing yards on three carries, and lost a fumble. Mayfield did toss a one-yard TD to Mike Evans late in the second quarter, but otherwise he struggled to get much going against an aggressive San Francisco defense that sacked him four times. The 28-year-old QB had posted a 6:1 TD:INT over his prior three games while facing less daunting opposition, and he'll look to rebound in Week 12 against a Colts squad coming out of its bye having allowed just 10 passing touchdowns in 10 games.