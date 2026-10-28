Mayfield, who was a full practice participant Wednesday, said that he's still taking a day-by-day approach when it comes to wearing a glove to protect his dislocated right thumb, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Mayfield returned to action in Week 7 after a three-game absence but wasn't asked to do much in a 43-13 win over the Panthers, as he attempted just 11 passes while the Buccaneers relied heavily on the running game. He wore a protective glove on his throwing hand Sunday, and Mayfield looks like he'll continue to do so again Week 8 versus the Falcons. Given how last week played out, the Buccaneers may continue to favor a run-first attack, even though Atlanta's defense has struggled to defend the pass in 2026.