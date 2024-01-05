Mayfield (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, though head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Friday that the quarterback will be available to start in Week 18, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mayfield dealt with some rib soreness in the aftermath of this past Sunday's loss to the Saints, but the signal-caller seemed to make gradual progress as the week went along. After sitting out the Buccaneers' first Week 18 practice Wednesday, he returned to the field as a limited participant Thursday, then took every rep Friday. Barring any unexpected setbacks leading up to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Mayfield should be cleared to make his 17th start of the season as the Buccaneers look to clinch the NFC South title with a win over the Panthers.