Mayfield was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a knee injury, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Mayfield was stymied by the Lions defense in Monday's 24-9 loss, completing 28 of 50 passes for 228 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also didn't record a carry after being effective as a scrambler through the first six games of the campaign. Perhaps the knee issue was partly responsible, and he'll now have two chances to get back to full this week or else risk entering the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest at New Orleans.