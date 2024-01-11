Mayfield missed Thursday's walkthrough due to ankle and rib injuries.

Mayfield was seen limping around for much of this past Sunday's win at Carolina, a contest in which he completed 20 of 32 passes for just 137 yards. He didn't toss a touchdown or commit a turnover, though, in the Buccaneers' 9-0 win. Now that Mayfield's health concerns are known, his status will be one to monitor ahead of Monday's wild-card game against the Eagles to make sure he's available to direct his team's offense.