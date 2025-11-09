Mayfield completed 28 of 43 passes for 273 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 28-23 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Mayfield's final numbers were certainly appealing from a fantasy perspective, although some of the yardage came on a last-ditch drive that he capped off with his final touchdown pass of the day, an 11-yard strike to Tez Johnson. That play was preceded by 21- and 10-yard TDs to Emeka Egbuka and Johnson, respectively, giving Mayfield his first three-touchdown-pass tally since Week 1. The veteran signal-caller's numbers were all the more impressive considering the ongoing absences of Mike Evans (IR, collarbone/concussion), Chris Godwin (fibula) and Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot), and he figures to once again shoulder a heavy workload through the air when the Buccaneers face the Bills on the road in Week 11.