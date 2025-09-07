Mayfield completed 17 of 32 passes for 167 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while adding five rushes for 39 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-20 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Mayfield was considerably less efficient than usual while facing a feisty Falcons defense in a rowdy dome environment, but after some early struggles, the veteran signal-caller was able to awaken the Buccaneers offense with a 30-yard scoring strike to rookie Emeka Egbuka. Mayfield would subsequently connect with Bucky Irving from nine yards out in the third quarter, and he capped off what turned out to be a rewarding fantasy day with a critical 25-yard touchdown toss to Egbuka with just under one minute remaining to erase a 20-17 deficit. Mayfield also finished as Tampa Bay's leading rusher, and his quick chemistry with Egbuka bodes well heading into a tough Week 2 road matchup against the Texans on Monday night, Sept. 15.