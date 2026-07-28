Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: To play on current deal

Mayfield and the Buccaneers are not expected to engage in further contract talks prior to the start of the regular season, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Mayfield previously set a self-imposed deadline to finalize any new extension by the start of training camp, and with Wednesday's camp kickoff right around the corner, it appears the 31-year-old quarterback will play out 2026 on the final year of his deal. That leaves Mayfield in position to potentially hit free agency in 2027, though Tampa Bay will always have the option to deploy the franchise tag or negotiate an extension prior to the onset of free agency. Mayfield is looking to bounce back from an 2025 campaign in which he was held back by injuries, but he surpassed 4,000 passing yards in both of his prior seasons, including his 4,500-yard, 41-TD showing in 2024.