Coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Mayfield will start Friday's preseason contest against the Steelers, but that Kyle Trask will start versus the Jets on Aug. 19, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mayfield and Trask are listed as co-starters for the QB1 spot on the Buccaneers' first unofficial depth chart, and the team will indeed take a look at both options during the preseason. Mayfield will get the first shot, though Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports that doesn't necessarily mean he's ahead in the quarterback competition. The ultimate factor in determining Tampa Bay's starter for Week 1 could come down to who performs better in preseason action.