Mayfield completed 31 of 43 passes for 304 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Cowboys. He added three rushing attempts for 42 yards.

Mayfield was quiet for most of the first half but heated up on Tampa Bay's last possession before halftime. He completed three passes of 15-plus yards on the drive before capping it with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan. That improvement didn't last long, though, as the Buccaneers produced just three points in the third quarter. Mayfield was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter but was cleared to return without missing a play. He was intercepted on the next drive but then bounced back with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Miller with 2:36 remaining to kickstart a Buccaneers comeback that was gaining steam when a Rachaad White fumble dashed Tampa Bay's hopes. No longer in control of their own destiny in the NFC South, Mayfield and the Buccaneers will try to bounce back in Week 17 against the Panthers.