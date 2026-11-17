Mayfield (foot) "seems to be trending" toward sitting out Sunday's game against the Lions, with Jalon Daniels likely to draw the Week 11 start, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coming out of a Week 10 bye, the Buccaneers have yet to provide official word on the status of Mayfield, whom Rapoport relays sustained a foot strain late in a Nov. 8 loss to the Bears that had relegated him to a walking boot over the past week. Given that Mayfield has shown a willingness to playing through injuries in the past, the Buccaneers will likely wait and see how he progresses as the week rolls along before making a decision on his status for Sunday, but Daniels looks like the early favorite to direct the Tampa Bay offense in Detroit. Daniels previously made starts from Weeks 4 through 6 while Mayfield was sidelined for all three games due to a dislocated right thumb.