Mayfield (foot) is trending in the right direction to start Sunday's game against the Lions after looking good in Friday's practice, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

With Mayfield back on the field again Friday after earlier managing the foot issue this week, Tampa Bay appears to be gaining optimism about its starting quarterback's availability for Sunday against the Lions. His official game designation for Sunday still will be key, but coach Todd Bowles' comments point toward Mayfield having a chance to avoid another absence.