Mayfield completed 23 of 28 passes for 216 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions while adding five rushes for 30 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 33-27 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. He also lost three fumbles.

Fresh off inking his long sought-after contract extension, Mayfield endured a fairly nightmarish afternoon in which his turnovers played a direct role in the Buccaneers' narrow loss. Mayfield's first fumble of the day came just past the midway point of the first quarter on a sack and was returned for a touchdown by Demetrius Knight, while his second cost Tampa Bay points as it came on the Bengals' four-yard line early in the second quarter. The third and final time Mayfield lost the handle was costly as well, considering the ball was recovered by Cincinnati at the Buccaneers' 43-yard line and the turnover led to a field goal. Mayfield would get his team back within seven points thanks to his nine-yard touchdown run with just over three minutes remaining, but he wouldn't get the ball back again. The veteran signal-caller will look to atone in an appealing Week 2 home matchup against the Browns next Sunday.