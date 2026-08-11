Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Will rest for first preseason game

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Mayfield will be rested for the preseason opener Friday versus the Jets, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bowles indicated that the Bucs' had been planning for backup Jake Browning to direct the first-team offense Friday, but Browning's status is now in flux after he appeared to suffer a back injury during Tuesday's session. Mayfield didn't see any action during the 2025 preseason, and the Buccaneers could opt to take a similar approach with the veteran signal-caller in 2026 and hold him out for their final two exhibitions. The 31-year-old is heading into his fourth season with Tampa Bay on an expiring contract and will be aiming for a bounce-back campaign after noticing a steep decline in his passing efficiency and touchdown total between 2024 and 2025.