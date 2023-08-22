Coach Todd Bowles said Mayfield will start Tampa Bay's preseason finale against the Ravens on Saturday and play the first half, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Mayfield was freshly named the Bucs' Week 1 starter by Bowles on Tuesday, and after not playing in the second preseason contest, Mayfield will get a tune-up for the regular season versus Baltimore. Kyle Trask will play the second half with the second-team offense.