Mayfield (knee/right biceps) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Seattle, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

After sitting out Wednesday's practice due to knee and right biceps injuries, Mayfield logged back-to-back full sessions to end Week 5 prep, clearing him to continue to lead Tampa Bay's offense Sunday. He'll be without the services of RB Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) and WR Mike Evans (hamstring) this weekend, though, meaning the key skill-position players available to the quarterback are RBs Rachaad White and Sean Tucker, WRs Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Sterling Shepard and TE Cade Otton.