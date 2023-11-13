Mayfield (thumb) isn't expected to miss any practice time and is fully on track for Sunday's road matchup against the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mayfield injured his thumb during the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's win over the Titans in Week 10, but the coaching staff examined him after the game and found no significant issues. The 2018 first-round pick will need to be at full strength versus San Francisco, a defense that just held Trevor Lawrence to under 200 yards with a 2:0 TD:INT, and Travis Etienne to just 44 yards from scrimmage. Mayfield has built up some momentum of his own, though, with six touchdowns and just one interception in his last three appearances.