Coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that Mayfield won't suit up for Saturday's preseason game at Pittsburgh, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bowles changed his tune from comments he made following Thursday's joint practice with the Steelers, when he told Stroud that every Buccaneers starter on offense except for WR Mike Evans would play. The new reality was keyed by Bowles watching tape of the session and now will leave Kyle Trask to direct the first-teamers to begin Saturday's contest. Beyond Trask, veteran Teddy Bridgewater and undrafted rookie Connor Bazelak will handle any QB reps that don't go to Trask. Mayfield has just more chance for exhibition action ahead of a Week 1 road matchup with the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 7.