Mayfield won't play in Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo, WDAE Radio's Rock Riley reports.

The Buccaneers used some starters in their second preseason game, but Mayfield wasn't one of them. They'll start Kyle Trask at QB this Saturday, followed by Teddy Bridgewater, allowing the two to continue their competition for the backup QB job. Mayfield, meanwhile, will be on the sideline to keep him healthy ahead of a Week 1 game at Atlanta. The Buccaneers may not have WR Chris Godwin (ankle), WR Jalen McMillan (neck) or LT Tristan Wirfs (knee) available for the contest, but they seem confident in first-round pick Emeka Egbuka stepping up to replace Godwin/McMillan, at least.