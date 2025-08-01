default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mayfield (hand) won't practice Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, Mayfield suffered a contusion on his throwing hand during Thursday's session. The QB subsequently underwent scans as a precaution, which revealed no significant injury. With Mayfield now considered day-to-day, Kyle Trask and Connor Bazelak are in line to see added reps Friday.

More News