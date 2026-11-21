Mayfield (thumb) is dealing with a plantar fascia injury in his foot, and he would wear a special orthotic and new cleats to stabilize his foot if he's cleared to play against the Lions on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Mayfield missed three games earlier in the season due to a dislocated right thumb, and he injured his foot during the Buccaneers' Week 9 loss to the Bears. He was in a walking boot during Tampa Bay's bye and received treatment on his foot during Week 11 prep, although head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Friday that Mayfield is "trending in the right direction" to play against Detroit. As it stands, Mayfield will be under center for the Buccaneers on Sunday, with undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels serving as the backup and Easton Stick operating as the emergency third quarterback.