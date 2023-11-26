Mayfield completed 20 of 30 passes for 199 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 14 yards and committed two fumbles, losing one.

Mayfield suffered an ankle injury while nearly capping the Buccaneers' seven-minute-plus opening drive with a one-yard quarterback sneak, and he ended up sitting out the next two plays while momentary fill-in Kyle Trask nearly tossed a touchdown to Chris Godwin. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports Mayfield's ankle was heavily taped upon his return for Tampa Bay's next possession, which ended with an interception by Ronnie Harrison. Mayfield went on to author his fourth two-touchdown effort in his last five contests with a pair of scoring tosses to Mike Evans, but he couldn't prevent his team's third straight loss. The veteran signal-caller will look to get Tampa Bay back in the win column in a favorable home matchup versus the Panthers in Week 13.