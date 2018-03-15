Allen has agreed to a three-year, $15 million deal with the Buccaneers that could be worth up to $16.5 million, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Allen rotated in the middle of the Eagles' defensive line during 2017, notching 20 tackles (13 solo) and a sack during the regular season. With a lack of options alongside Gerald McCoy for 2018, Allen could be in line for a bigger role with the Bucs in 2018.