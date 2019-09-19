Play

Allen (illness) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

According to the team's injury report, Allen was dealing with "heat-related" issues. At this point, it seems likely that he'll be fine to play Sunday. Through two weeks, the 27-year-old has recorded one tackle and played a total of 50 snaps.

