Allen (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The fifth-year tackle has been dealing with a troublesome foot the majority of the season, but he's managed to suit up for the last five games. Allen logged 27 snaps against the Redskins in the Week 10 loss, which did mark his lowest figure in that category since Week 2. With back-to-back limited practices to open the practice week that could well be part of an injury maintenance program at this point of the campaign, Allen is likely trending toward active status again in Week 11 against the Giants.

