Allen (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Lions, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Allen was officially ruled out for Week 15 on Friday, so his lack of availability doesn't come as any sort of surprise. In his stead, Patrick O'Connor and Rakeem Nunez-Roches are candidates to handle increased snaps.

