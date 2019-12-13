Play

Allen has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Detroit due to an ankle injury, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Allen picked up the ankle injury during Thursday's practice and will miss at least one game as a result. Patrick O'Connor and Rakeem Nunez-Roches could see increased snaps in his absence.

