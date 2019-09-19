Play

Allen (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Allen was limited in practice Wednesday for heat-related reasons, and he now appears back to full health. The 27-year-old is on track to play his usual reserve role at nose tackle versus the Giants on Sunday.

