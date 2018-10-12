Buccaneers' Beau Allen: Questionable for Week 6
Allen (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Allen returned to full participation Friday after logging limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, so he's trending in the right direction. The defensive tackle is slated to return from a two-game absence, having been sidelined since Week 2 due to a foot injury.
