Play

Allen (neck) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Allen suffered a stinger during last Sunday's win over the Falcons, but he was able to practice fully Friday to get clear of the questionable tag. The 28-year-old should work in his usual rotational role on the defensive line.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories