Buccaneers' Beau Allen: Ready for Week 13
Allen (neck) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Allen suffered a stinger during last Sunday's win over the Falcons, but he was able to practice fully Friday to get clear of the questionable tag. The 28-year-old should work in his usual rotational role on the defensive line.
