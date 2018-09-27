Buccaneers' Beau Allen: Remains out of practice Wednesday
Allen (foot) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Allen was held out of Monday night's loss to the Steelers, and his lack of participation Wednesday doesn't make his prospects of suiting up against the Bears in Week 4 very bright for the moment. The veteran tackle originally suffered the injury against his former Eagles teammates in a Week 2 win.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...
-
Eight things to know for Week 4
Prepping for Week 4? Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...