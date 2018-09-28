Buccaneers' Beau Allen: Ruled out Week 4
Allen (foot) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bears, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Allen will miss a second consecutive week due to an unspecified foot injury he sustained in Week 2. Unless rookie Vita Vea (calf) is able to suit up, both Jerel Worthy and William Gholston could again be in store for extended snaps.
