Allen agreed to take a pay cut of $1 million Thursday, setting his contract at $4 million for 2019, Annie Sabo of NBC Tampa Bay reports.

The 27-year-old was solid as a depth defensive tackle in 2018, recording 20 tackles (15 solo) in 14 games. The change in contract will free up some money towards the cap for the Buccaneers, and Allen should figure to fight for a solidified spot on the defensive line in 2019.