Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Doubtful to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bredeson (hamstring) is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots.
The left guard started the game despite dealing with a shoulder injury during the practice week, and now he's picked up a new injury. Michael Jordan has replaced him at left guard for the Bucs, per Scott Smith of the team's official site.
