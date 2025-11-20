default-cbs-image
Bredeson (hamstring) didn't participate in Tampa Bay's practice Wednesday.

Bredeson remains sidelined with the hamstring injury that held him out of the Week 11 loss to the Bills. With Dan Feeney currently dealing with an illness, Elijah Klein could draw a start at left guard versus the Rams on Sunday if both Bredeson and Feeney can't play.

