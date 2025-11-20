Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Misses practice again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bredeson (hamstring) didn't participate in Tampa Bay's practice Wednesday.
Bredeson remains sidelined with the hamstring injury that held him out of the Week 11 loss to the Bills. With Dan Feeney currently dealing with an illness, Elijah Klein could draw a start at left guard versus the Rams on Sunday if both Bredeson and Feeney can't play.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Won't suit up at Buffalo•
-
Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Ominous start to practice week•
-
Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Won't return vs. New England•
-
Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Doubtful to return Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Cleared to play New England•
-
Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Added to injury report•