Bredeson (hamstring) was estimated as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough.

Bredeson hurt his hamstring Sunday against New England and didn't play after suffering the injury in the first quarter. It's obviously not a good sign that he was deemed a DNP to begin this week of prep, though he could have a chance to play this Sunday versus Buffalo if he's able to practice in some capacity before the weekend. If Bredeson is ultimately held out against the Bills, Michael Jordan could start at left guard.