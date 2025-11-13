Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Ominous start to practice week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bredeson (hamstring) was estimated as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough.
Bredeson hurt his hamstring Sunday against New England and didn't play after suffering the injury in the first quarter. It's obviously not a good sign that he was deemed a DNP to begin this week of prep, though he could have a chance to play this Sunday versus Buffalo if he's able to practice in some capacity before the weekend. If Bredeson is ultimately held out against the Bills, Michael Jordan could start at left guard.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Won't return vs. New England•
-
Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Doubtful to return Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Cleared to play New England•
-
Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Added to injury report•
-
Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Re-ups with Bucs•
-
Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Earns starting gig•