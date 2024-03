The Buccaneers signed Bredeson to a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 26-year-old offensive lineman has found a new home in Tampa Bay after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Giants and Ravens. Bredeson started all 16 games he appeared in for New York last season, but he started just nine total games in the three years prior. He'll likely compete for a depth role on Tampa Bay's offensive line throughout the offseason.